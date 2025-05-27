Lee Jun-seok rules out presidential campaign merger with PPP's Kim
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:29
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok once again ruled out any possibility of unifying his candidacy with the People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday, distancing himself from what he calls the "forces responsible" for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt in December of last year.
Lee said he had sent text messages and emails to Reform Party members and supporters declaring that “there will be no candidate merger with those responsible for the martial law,” while speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly.
“I want to respond clearly to everyone supporting me: I will fight to the end and I will win,” he said, vowing to press ahead with his bid and defeat Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung.
The candidate described himself as a “first penguin” — the one to jump into the sea ahead of the others — and said he would not shy away from taking the lead to create political change.
Citing recent poll numbers, Lee Jun-seok said he was gaining momentum and closing the gap with the PPP's Kim Moon-soo, another conservative candidate.
“In today’s Gallup poll, the gap between me and Kim Moon-soo narrowed to just 1 percentage point,” he said. “If this trend continues, I’ll surpass Kim in today’s survey and overtake Lee Jae-myung in tomorrow’s.”
Lee Jun-seok also recalled his upset victory in last year’s general election in Dongtan, Gyeonggi.
He had won the election to represent Gyeonggi’s Hwaseong-B electoral district, which had long been a DP stronghold, which he credits to a three-way split contest between himself and the DP and PPP candidates.
“The final pre-election poll had me trailing by 10 percent, but I ended up winning by 3 percent. The Democratic Party must still be haunted by that result,” he said.
He criticized Kim Moon-soo’s chances against Lee Jae-myung, saying, “Everyone in the People Power Party knows Kim can’t beat Lee Jae-myung. For them, securing the party leadership matters more than winning the election.”
Lee Jun-seok also took aim at Kim’s association with controversial pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, suggesting that the campaign lacked vision.
"Because they have no vision, the only idea they managed to scrape together was an 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' banner — something that should have faded into history. And now they’re tossing in odd ingredients like Lee Nak-yon and Jeon Kwang-hoon to cook up a bizarre political stew?" he asked, referring to the recent endorsement of Kim by the former prime minister of the liberal Moon Jae-in administration.
Yet Lee Jun-seok also reiterated that he is the only viable alternative to Lee Jae-myung.
“Kim Moon-soo has peaked in the polls, relying only on a fixed support base, and can only go down from here, while I have the momentum to keep rising and ultimately surpass Lee Jae-myung. The choice is clear.”
He concluded by contrasting his vision of politics with entrenched ideological battles.
“We can either have politics where the most capable people, conservative or progressive, come together to debate and compromise, or keep returning to endless conflicts between places like Seocho-dong, Gwanghwamun, City Hall and Yeouido,” he said.
“I want a country where people can debate with the president, not fear the president,” Lee Jun-seok said. “This should be an era led by the people, not by a supreme ruler.”
He ended the press conference by urging voters to give him overwhelming support.
“Back me with all you’ve got. I will win,” he said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
