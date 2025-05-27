 Presidential candidates set to square off in final TV debate
Presidential candidates set to square off in final TV debate

Published: 27 May. 2025, 10:29
Viewers at Seoul Station watch the second televised debate between presidential candidates running for Korea's 21st presidential election on May 23. [YONHAP]

Viewers at Seoul Station watch the second televised debate between presidential candidates running for Korea's 21st presidential election on May 23. [YONHAP]

 
Four presidential candidates are set to square off over diplomacy and political reform Tuesday in their final televised debate, with the election just a week away.
 
The debate, hosted by the National Election Commission, will begin at 8 p.m. and cover key topics, such as political polarization, constitutional reform and foreign and security policy.
 

As the election campaign enters its final week, recent polls show that Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung led the race, but the gap between Lee and People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has narrowed this week.
 
Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party , who recently reached double-digit support in public opinion polls, has ruled out merging his candidacy with Kim, despite ongoing speculation.
 
The three candidates and Kwon Young-kook of the minor Democratic Labor Party will present their views on how to address political polarization and outline their key policy pledges during the debate.
 
As the front-runner, the DP's Lee is expected to focus on defending his reform proposals, which include limiting presidential veto power and introducing a four-year, two-term presidency.
 
On foreign policy, he is likely to emphasize his policy of "pragmatic" diplomacy centered on national interest.
 
Kim is expected to agree on the need to decentralize presidential powers but propose shortening the new president's term to three years.

