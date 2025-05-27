U.S. troop cut report lingers as Korea faces need for tailored strategy with Trump

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Despite denials from both the Korean and U.S. defense ministries, the ripple effects from a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Washington is reviewing a reduction in U.S. Forces Korea have not faded. Speaking at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 24, President Donald Trump reinforced his “America First” message, declaring that “the days of the United States defending every country are over.”Although Trump added that the United States would use force when its own security or that of its allies is threatened, he made clear that military commitments will depend on U.S. interests. This position is not new. An earlier interim National Defense Strategy under the Trump administration stated that “allies must take primary responsibility for their own security.”Speculation has also grown that Washington is considering repositioning U.S. forces in Korea to strengthen its posture against China. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, stated on May 15 that his army's presence on the peninsula is now oriented not only toward deterring North Korea but also toward countering Chinese influence in the region.These developments suggest that Washington is reshaping the U.S.-Korea alliance away from a traditional framework rooted in shared democratic values. Trump’s past remarks comparing Korea to an “ATM” foreshadow a transactional approach to military cooperation. Once Korea’s new administration takes office, it is likely to face immediate demands for increased burden-sharing and defense commitments.Against this backdrop, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled his four-point foreign and security policy platform on Tuesday. His pledges include pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests, expanding Seoul's global standing through Group of 7-plus engagement and public diplomacy, strengthening defense capabilities and pursuing a denuclearized, peaceful Korean Peninsula.Lee emphasized restoring trust in the U.S.-Korea alliance and evolving it into a forward-looking strategic partnership. In a region marked by intensifying great-power rivalry, particularly between the United States and China, reinforcing the alliance is not optional — it is essential. People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo echoed that view, writing on social media that a strong U.S.-Korea alliance is “a central pillar for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.”Still, both candidates’ foreign policy statements remain broad and abstract. While it is understandable not to reveal negotiation strategies during a campaign, foreign policy cannot operate in a vacuum. Expecting the United States, especially under Trump, to respond favorably to general principles is unrealistic.With no transition committee expected, Korea’s next administration will face immediate exposure to global power dynamics. Strengthening the alliance will require more than textbook rhetoric. It demands strategic, tailored engagement that protects Korean interests while aligning with the Trump administration’s priorities.