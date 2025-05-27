APEC invitations to go out under new president with preparations ongoing
Korea, as this year’s chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for this autumn, is preparing to send out formal invitations immediately after a newly elected president takes office in June, the preparation committee said Tuesday.
The APEC preparatory office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the North Gyeongsang provincial government unveiled details on the summit schedule, venues, diplomatic protocol and accommodation infrastructure on Tuesday as it prepares for the high-level diplomatic event in the province's historic city of Gyeongju.
This year’s APEC summit carries particular significance as it is expected to be the country's largest diplomatic event of the year and a testbed for the new president's prowess in foreign policy and ability to connect with foreign leaders.
“Since APEC is held annually, all 21 member economies are expected to attend, and we are planning accordingly,” an official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “Because it’s a leaders’ meeting, the invitations will be sent under the name of our president, and once the new administration is inaugurated, we will proceed with the necessary steps.”
APEC invitations are typically sent in two stages, with an initial “save-the-date” notification outlining the event’s timing, followed by a second closer to the summit — usually about a month in advance — detailing the agenda and logistical information.
For diplomatically sensitive economies such as Russia and Taiwan, more flexible terminology and recipient designations will be applied in line with international protocol.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is widely expected to attend, with China set to host the next APEC summit in 2026, the office said.
"There is a broad consensus that Xi’s participation in the APEC summit would provide a good opportunity to further enhance bilateral relations,” an official said during the briefing.
His presence makes Gyeongju a possible venue for the first U.S.-China summit of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term.
The likelihood of Trump attending still remains uncertain.
“At every diplomatic engagement, we’ve emphasized the importance of this APEC summit and repeatedly conveyed that Trump’s attendance would be crucial to its success," the official said. "Planning, including hotel allocations and event coordination, is being carried out under the assumption that he will attend.”
But the preparatory office has yet to "receive a clear signal" from the U.S. side, the official added, noting, “To our knowledge, a U.S. president has never confirmed APEC attendance five months in advance.”
Russia’s participation has been confirmed at the delegation level, although it remains unclear whether President Vladimir Putin — who faces arrest by the International Criminal Court over the invasion of Ukraine — will attend.
“Since Putin has not attended APEC events since 2022, it’s still uncertain who will represent the Russian delegation this year,” the official said.
Invitations for nonmember states are also under consideration.
The main summit venue will be the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center (HICO), with supporting events such as the CEO Summit to be held at the Gyeongju Arts Center. Banquets are planned on government-owned land nearby, and a media center will be located adjacent to HICO.
Authorities expect up to 7,500 participants per day and a total of around 20,000 over the summit week.
Accommodations for leaders are concentrated within Gyeongju’s Bomun tourist complex, with 35 presidential suites currently being prepared.
Several luxury hotels are undergoing major renovations.
Sono Calm Gyeongju, for instance, is undergoing a 170 billion won ($123.7 million) overhaul of its accommodation facilities that is slated to be completed by September.
Gimhae International Airport will serve as the primary gateway, supplemented by airports in Pohang, Ulsan and Daegu. A total of 27 shuttle routes will connect venues and hotels.
“Two to three days before the summit, the entire Bomun complex will be placed under a security lockdown," the official said. "Only pre-credentialed vehicles and individuals will be allowed to enter.”
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry has estimated that the summit could generate 7.4 trillion won in nationwide economic ripple effects, based on a study conducted with an international consulting firm.
Korea last hosted the APEC Leaders’ Meeting in 2005.
