Czech democracy memorialized
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:36 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 15:41
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Ivan Jančárek, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Korea, right, and Jun Sung-soo, the Mayor of Seocho District in Seoul, sit and chat on the new Václav Havel’s memorial bench honoring the Czech democracy icon installed by the Yangjae Stream in the district, southern Seoul, on Monday.
The installation, named Havel's Place, consists of two wooden armchairs, a round table and a linden tree — the Czech Republic’s national tree — reflecting the symbolic concept of open dialogue and democratic values associated with Havel.
This is the 56th such memorial worldwide, joining installations in 18 countries as a tribute to Havel’s commitment to democracy and human rights.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
