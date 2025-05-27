Foreign minister discusses security, economic ties with new Canadian counterpart

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke by phone with his new Canadian counterpart Tuesday and discussed efforts to promote bilateral partnership in security, the economy and other areas, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.In his first talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Cho highlighted Canada's continued efforts to help promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through its dispatch of a deputy commander for the UN Command and other contributions. The command oversees the ceasefire that ended the Korean War.Anand, in response, called for close coordination with Korea to advance the bilateral partnership in diplomacy, security, the economy and technologies, casting Seoul as a key partner in the Asia-Pacific region.The two ministers agreed to continue efforts to advance bilateral relations, particularly through the "two-plus-two" talks involving their foreign and defense ministers.They also agreed to coordinate efforts to facilitate prompt communication between the leaders of the two countries following Korea's presidential election, scheduled for June 3.Yonhap