Final chance at ₩100 billion: 18 applicants shortlisted for Glocal University 30 project
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:39
LEE TAE-HEE
Universities shortlisted for this year's Glocal University 30 project were announced on Tuesday, with schools set to compete against each other for the last chance to receive multibillion-won government funding.
A total of 18 teams, made up of 25 universities, made it to the shortlist announced by the Ministry of Education.
There were 81 universities that applied for this year's project, with 37 being individual applicants, 34 applying as teams that will make a joint decision-making body and 10 applying on the condition they merge.
The Glocal University 30 project offers funding up to 100 billion won ($73 million) over five years to universities outside greater Seoul, encouraging schools to enhance their competitiveness amid the declining student population and many preferring Seoul-based universities.
By early August, shortlisted universities will have to submit detailed plans on how they will use the funding. The Education Ministry will select the final winners, which will be around 10 teams, in September.
Of the shortlisted universities, 12 are universities that applied individually. Kyungnam University, Kyungsung University, Keimyung University, Kumoh National Institute of Technology, Busan University of Foreign Studies, Soonchunhyang University, Yonam College, Chonnam National University, Jeju National University, Hannam University, Hanbat National University and Hanseo University are part of the list.
Another three teams, applying as coalitions that will create a joint decision-making body, were also shortlisted.
These are: the coalition between Dongshin University, Chodang University and Mokpo Science University; Ulsan College and Yonam Institute of Technology; and Jeonju University and Howon University.
Another three coalitions are shortlisted on the condition they merge, which are: Chosun University and Chosun Nursing College; Chungnam National University and Kongju National University; and Korea Maritime and Ocean University and Mokpo National Maritime University.
If such universities get selected for the funding in September, they will have to submit merger plans within a year.
Shortlisted universities laid out various ways to strengthen their institution's competitiveness with the funding, such as creating more industry-academia partnerships, developing programs that are high in demand by local industries or becoming more global.
Keimyung University is one that plans to focus on globalization, aiming to attract more international students.
If chosen for the project, the university plans to use the funding to create a Keimyung International Education Center, a tentative name, that will be in charge of creating international student support programs.
The university also plans to create a college exclusively for international students. Through the college, international students will take basic courses and Korean classes during their freshmen year and then go on to their majors with Korean students starting in their second year of studies.
Creating an international student career center is also part of the plans, partnering with local universities and Daegu to create job opportunities for international students in the city.
Kumoh National Institute of Technology plans to become a university focusing on tech and AI related programs if chosen for the funding. To do so, it plans to create a joint degree program in supercomputing with an unnamed overseas university.
For Jeju National University, it plans to host more international students — both full-time and those studying over the summer or winter break through learncation programs.
A Global Nomad College will be created at the university, which will teach courses fully in English. Creating dorms and scholarships for Jeju National University's international students is also part of the plans.
Various learncation programs will be created to host short-term students, and the university hopes Jeju-specific programs about climate change or nature will be effective in bringing more international students to the island.
This is the third year the government is offering funding to universities through the Glocal University 30 project, and will be the last time the government is selecting universities to receive funding.
