South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center opens to help province's international residents
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:00
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
South Chungcheong announced Tuesday it opened the South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center to help foreigners settle down in the province, recently working on arranging internships for international students.
The center oversees policies for the province's international residents and organizes support programs, and was opened at the Chungnam Economic Promotion Agency's Asan Office in Asan, South Chungcheong.
One of the projects it is currently working on is the international student career training program.
The program connects local companies that want to hire international students in South Chungcheong as interns, while the province pays for part of the interns' salary.
South Chungcheong will cover 75 percent of the minimum-wage salaries for internships offered to graduates holding the D-10 job-seeker visa. Regarding for-credit internships offered for current international students, the province will fund 50 percent of the minimum wage.
For-credit internships will mainly be for those in their junior or senior year for bachelor's programs and those in their second year for junior college programs.
The center will accept applications from companies that want to offer internships until Saturday, aiming to start the internships around July.
Study abroad fairs will also be organized, with the center focusing on promoting degree programs in high demand by companies in the province and offering relevant visa information.
A supporters program, which will invite foreigners to promote the province's policies and suggest what new ones will be helpful, will also be arranged. The center will also offer Korean language classes, cultural activities, networking events and visa consultations.
"Through the South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center, we hope to tackle the issue of decreasing population by welcoming foreign residents and helping them settle down in our province," said a spokesperson for South Chungcheong. "We will continue to do our best to develop our policies for foreign residents and social integration."
