Just hot air? Expert speculates North is attempting an 'Up' with capsized warship.
Published: 27 May. 2025, 19:12 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 19:13
In a scene that evokes Pixar's 2009 animation film "Up," North Korea seems to be using balloon-like devices to lift a 5,000-ton warship that capsized during its launch at Chongjin Shipyard, according to a military expert.
Decker Eveleth, a researcher at the Center for Naval Analyses, posted satellite imagery on his X account on Monday showing the damaged warship partially covered with a blue tarp and surrounded by several white objects.
The objects appear to cast shadows on the water and the tarp itself, leading to speculation that they were airborne.
"North Korea appears to be attempting to lift up their destroyer with methods inspired by Pixar's hit 2009 film 'Up,'" Eveleth wrote. "Note the numerous balloons in the air above the destroyer."
South Korea’s military also confirmed that North Korea had attached balloon-like objects to the capsized warship.
“North Korea has installed balloon-shaped but unidentified objects above the tarpaulin and in the water around the capsized ship, a military official said, adding that "further analysis is ongoing."
However, South Korean defense experts expressed skepticism about the notion that North Korea is trying to float the warship using balloons.
They believe the devices are likely buoyancy aids, designed to prevent the ship from sinking further rather than lifting it entirely — a technique not commonly used in similar incidents.
The new warship capsized on Wednesday during its launching ceremony at the East Sea port of Chongjin.
North Korean authorities reportedly plan to drain water from the flooded compartments and separate the bow from the launch cradle to rebalance the vessel. They estimate it will take two to three days to stabilize the ship and at least 10 days to complete exterior repairs.
Leader Kim Jong-un, who witnessed the accident, called it a disgrace.
“This incident brought shame and humiliation to the nation in an instant,” he said.
He reportedly ordered the punishment of those responsible and demanded full restoration of the hull by June.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)