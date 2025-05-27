More in North Korea

Lawmaker calls for 2 North Korean soldiers not included in prisoner exchange to be brought to South

North Korea's Mount Kumgang likely to win Unesco World Heritage status after four-year bid

North Korea's state security minister visits Russia, meeting with Shoigu expected

North Korea slams U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile defense as 'blueprint for nuclear war in space'

Lee Jae-myung calls for stronger U.S. alliance, more regional engagement to counter North's threats