 Lawmaker calls for 2 North Korean soldiers not included in prisoner exchange to be brought to South
Published: 27 May. 2025, 12:18
Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party, right, on March 4 released this photo taken during his meeting with North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces. [YONHAP]

Two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces were not included in the recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and must be brought to South Korea instead, a conservative lawmaker said Tuesday.
 
Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party, a member of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said that Ukrainian sources confirmed the two men — identified by their surnames, Ri and Baek — were left out of the 1,000-person exchange conducted over three days from Friday. Approximately 300 prisoners were swapped each day.
 

He added that another source indicated their exclusion was the Ukraine government's response to a request from the South Korean government.
 
Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each during negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 16.
 
Ri and Baek, originally dispatched to support Russian forces, were captured by Ukrainian troops in January. Yoo visited Ukraine in February and met with both men. At the time, Ri reportedly expressed his intention to defect to South Korea, while Baek also appeared receptive to the idea. Yoo has since called on the South Korean government to actively assist in facilitating their transfer.
 
North Korean special operations troops conduct a tactical drill using drones as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observes a combined tactical training exercise of various military branches on May 13, in this screen capture from Korea Central Television. [YONHAP]

Yoo released a voice recording of Ri on Tuesday, in which the soldier expressed concern about the possibility of being repatriated to North Korea.
 
“If I’m sent back in a prisoner exchange, I think my parents would already be gone,” Ri said. “Just thinking about that leaves me drained all day.”
 
Yoo said Ri’s comments reflected the fear of what awaited him in North Korea. 
 
“He’s already anticipating a tragic end for himself and his parents,” he said. “We must exhaust every diplomatic effort to bring them to South Korea, the land of freedom.”
 
The South Korean government has repeatedly said it would accept any North Korean soldiers wishing to come to the South. Ukrainian officials have also expressed willingness to cooperate.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
Lawmaker calls for 2 North Korean soldiers not included in prisoner exchange to be brought to South

