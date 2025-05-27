Charles Rangel, decorated Korean War veteran, dies at 94

Charles Rangel, a former Congressman, a decorated Korean War veteran and longtime supporter of South Korea, died on Monday, his former aide said. He was 94.Rangel, a former 23-term lawmaker and founding member of the Congressional Caucus on Korea, passed away in New York on Memorial Day, Hannah Kim, who served as his chief of staff and communications director, told Yonhap News Agency.The late Democrat, born in Harlem in Upper Manhattan in 1930, served as an influential representative from New York from 1971 to 2017. He chaired the powerful House Ways and Means Committee from 2007-2010 as the first African American to hold that position in Congress.During his time in Congress, the late Democrat played a key role in legislative efforts on an array of Korea-related issues, including encouraging peace and reunification on the Korean Peninsula, reunions of divided Korean American families, and supporting Korean War veterans.In the late 1970s, Rangel strongly opposed then-President Jimmy Carter's move toward the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea. He was also an advocate for the Korea-U.S. FTA.Hannah Kim, former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recalled Rangel's longtime affection for Korea."I'm honored to have witnessed Congressman Rangel's genuine love for Korea and the people," she said."He was a hero who almost died fighting in the Korean War and was a champion in Congress fighting to strengthen U.S.-Korean relations. Personally, he was like a father to me as well as a father to all of Korea."While in Congress, Rangel submitted a series of Korea-related bills and resolutions, underscoring his consistent endeavors to support America's key Asian ally.They include the 2012 House resolution expressing support for the designation of 2012-2013 as the "Year of the Korean War Veteran"; the 2011 resolution calling for the repatriation of prisoners of war, those missing in action and individuals abducted by North Korea; and the 2010 resolution recognizing the 60th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and reaffirming the South Korea-U.S. alliance.The late politician is best remembered for his heroic service in the crucible of the 1950-53 Korean War.Just months after the war's outbreak in June 1950, Rangel, then a member of the 503rd Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, fought in the Battle of Kunu-ri in North Korea, where he led troops out of a deadly Chinese encirclement despite being wounded. He used to say that since that battle, he had never had a "bad day."For his wartime service, he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. The Bronze Star is given for heroic military achievement in combat zones, while the Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in action.In 2021, Rangel was given the Paik Sun-yup Award — a South Korean government prize named after the South Korean hero of the Korean War — for his contribution to the Seoul-Washington alliance."Korea will always have a place in my heart — as I hope our two countries become closer, while promoting peace between the two Koreas, and that the divided Peninsula will be reunified in my lifetime," Rangel said in a speech delivered after he was honored with the award.In 2007, the Korean government also honored him with the Gwanghwa Medal of the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit, the highest honor in that category.Yonhap