Judges nationwide meet to discuss controversy over Lee's election law violation case

Seoul mayor questioned by prosecutors Sunday on corruption allegations

'It is desirable for the minister of national defense to be a civilian,' Lee Jae-myung says

Lee Jae-myung calls for stronger U.S. alliance, more regional engagement to counter North's threats

DP's Lee still enjoys leads in hypothetical head-to-head races, but gap narrows

Candidates clash in heated presidential debate, overshadowing talk of nuclear energy, health care and reform

Second Korean presidential debate marred by more barbs, little substance from candidates

PPP under pressure to consolidate as DP's Lee maintains solid campaign lead

What do they stand for? Candidates announce major pledges for June 3 presidential election.

PPP presidential candidate pays respects to late presidents