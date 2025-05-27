Lee Jae-myung's lawyer denies all charges in trial over misusing public funds

The lawyer representing Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday denied all charges related to allegations that Lee misused public funds for personal purposes during his term as the governor of Gyeonggi.The attorney's denial came during the third preparatory hearing of Lee's trial at the Suwon District Court, which the candidate did not attend.Lee is accused of spending 106.5 million won ($77,800) with his corporate card and provincial government funds to pay for food and other goods while serving as governor from 2018 to 2021."The defendant has not colluded in the crime, nor did he give orders [to do so]," Lee's lawyer said, claiming the indictment was "illegal" as the police previously decided not to transfer the case to the prosecution.Prosecutors have also indicted Lee's former chief of staff and a former public servant on the same charges.The court, which had initially planned to wrap up preparatory hearings Tuesday, said it will hold an additional hearing on July 1 following a request from Lee's lawyer.The DP presidential candidate has denounced the indictment, saying the prosecution filed charges without evidence.Yonhap