PSS demonstrates presidential protection tactics ahead of inauguration
Published: 27 May. 2025, 19:04
With sirens wailing and gunshots ringing out — all simulated — Korea’s Presidential Security Service (PSS) offered a rare, action-packed glimpse into its protective protocols on Tuesday, staging a full-scale security drill ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.
At the Presidential Security Training Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, the PSS showcased a motorcade and tactical maneuvers for the first time since the agency’s founding. The demonstration comes just days before the June 4 inauguration of the 21st president.
At the sound of a gunshot, security agents immediately threw themselves toward the protectee stand-in. With pistols drawn, they then began running toward the vehicle while escorting president-for-the-day — all to evacuate the head of state from a dangerous situation as quickly as possible.
The drill, simulating the route and emergency scenarios of Inauguration Day, took place on a six-lane road. Security vehicles moved in formation around the presidential car, responding to simulated threats.
During the drill, the PSS also demonstrated a very difficult protective driving maneuver in which four sedans maintained a tight 30-centimeter (11.8-inch) gap while moving at high speed. In the indoor shooting range, agents ran through response procedures in a simulated gunfire situation.
“The presidential inauguration is a national celebration shared with the people,” said a PSS official following the drill. “We will not allow even the slightest gap in our security as we prioritize the safety of citizens and the protection of the head of state.”
