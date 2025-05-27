Probe into former first lady's alleged influence peddling intensifies as prosecutors seize Chanel box
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:51
Prosecutors reportedly seized a Chanel box believed to be part of a lobbying attempt targeting former first lady Kim Keon Hee, intensifying a growing investigation into allegations of illicit gift-giving and influence-peddling involving close aides and religious figures.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office recovered the Chanel product box during an April 30 raid on the residence of a former presidential secretary, surnamed Yoo, according to the legal community on Monday.
The seized box is believed to be a package for one of two Chanel bags Yoo allegedly received from shaman Jeon Seong-bae, 64, also known as “Geon Jin," exchanging them for premium payments. Prosecutors also reportedly confiscated receipts and product certificates linked to the luxury items.
Prosecutors suspect that a former Unification Church executive surnamed Yoon passed the Chanel bags to shaman Jeon, who then purportedly delivered them to Kim via Yoo. Prosecutors believe the bags were lobbying gifts meant to influence Kim.
However, Kim’s side issued a statement on Monday, denying any connection to the items and downplaying the significance of the seizure.
“The box seized from Yoo’s residence is a cosmetic storage box approximately 20 centimeters (7.87 inches) wide and 13 centimeters tall, completely unrelated to the case,” Kim's side said, calling the container "just an ordinary household reusable box.”
“Reports that prosecutors seized purchase receipts or certificates are blatantly false,” they added.
Prosecutors plan to summon Yoo for questioning soon, having changed her status from witness to suspect. Since both Yoo and Jeon claimed the delivery was a "personal errand unrelated to the former first lady," a face-to-face interrogation is also under consideration.
Given that Yoo was a close aide who served Kim for more than ten years, prosecutors suspect she may be trying to distance Kim from the case.
Prosecutors have identified the value of the two Chanel bags given to Jeon by the Unification Church side for Kim. They believe Jeon received an 8 million won ($5,850) bag in April 2022 and a 12 million won bag in July that year from the Unification Church executive Yoon and passed them to Yoo.
Yoo reportedly exchanged the 8 million won bag for an 850,000 won card payment and the 12 million won bag for an additional 2 million won in cash at separate locations.
During the first exchange, an acquaintance from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign accompanied Yoo. For the second, Kim's acquaintance — a Chanel VIP — was present.
Prosecutors suspect the exchanges were tailored to Kim’s tastes. Yoo testified in a recent interview that “Jeon asked me to exchange them for something young women would like,” but prosecutors doubt her account.
Prosecutors are also currently investigating the source of the premium payments used for the exchanges. Jeon told prosecutors, “I paid the 3 million won premium myself.”
