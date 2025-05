Travel bans slapped on former Prime Minister Han, former Finance Minister Choi

Police slapped a travel ban on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday.The ban comes after police questioned the two on Monday over their alleged involvement in now-deposed President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.Former Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min was also questioned on Monday.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]