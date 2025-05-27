Travel bans slapped on former Prime Minister Han, former Finance Minister Choi
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:51
- LIM JEONG-WON
Police slapped a travel ban on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday.
The ban comes after police questioned the two on Monday over their alleged involvement in now-deposed President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
Former Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min was also questioned on Monday.
