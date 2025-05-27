 Travel bans slapped on former Prime Minister Han, former Finance Minister Choi
Travel bans slapped on former Prime Minister Han, former Finance Minister Choi

Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:51
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, right, and former Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok, left, attend a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul on April 29. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police slapped a travel ban on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday.
 
The ban comes after police questioned the two on Monday over their alleged involvement in now-deposed President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
 

Former Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min was also questioned on Monday. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea travel ban Han Duck-soo Choi Sang-mok insurrection martial law

