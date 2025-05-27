U.S. senator tables bill to disrupt cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China, Iran

A U.S. senator has introduced a bill calling for Washington to craft a strategy to disrupt the deepening cooperation among North Korea, China, Russia and Iran, calling them the United States' "foremost" adversaries, Congress's website showed Monday.On Thursday, Sen. Christopher Coons submitted the bill, requiring the executive branch to develop a "whole-of-government" strategy to undermine collaboration among Pyongyang, Moscow, Beijing and Tehran as part of efforts to mitigate the risks posed to the United States. Sen. David McCormick co-sponsored the bill.Details of the bill were not immediately available.The bill comes amid growing concerns that Russia has been strengthening cooperation with the three partners in the midst of its war against Ukraine.North Korea has provided munitions, ballistic missiles and military forces to help Russia, while China has been accused of providing defense industrial support to Russia, with Iran known to have supplied unmanned aerial vehicles to Moscow.South Korea has been paying keen attention to defense cooperation between the North and Russia due to security implications of their ties that have deepened since they signed the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" treaty in June last year.In its "2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment," the Defense Intelligence Agency under the U.S. Department of Defense said that Pyongyang "almost certainly" is receiving reciprocal military cooperation from Moscow — including SA-22 surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare equipment — for providing soldiers and matériel to support the war in Ukraine.Yonhap