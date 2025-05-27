 U.S. senator tables bill to disrupt cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China, Iran
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

U.S. senator tables bill to disrupt cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China, Iran

Published: 27 May. 2025, 08:55
U.S. Senator Chris Coons speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 17. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. Senator Chris Coons speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 17. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A U.S. senator has introduced a bill calling for Washington to craft a strategy to disrupt the deepening cooperation among North Korea, China, Russia and Iran, calling them the United States' "foremost" adversaries, Congress's website showed Monday.
 
On Thursday, Sen. Christopher Coons submitted the bill, requiring the executive branch to develop a "whole-of-government" strategy to undermine collaboration among Pyongyang, Moscow, Beijing and Tehran as part of efforts to mitigate the risks posed to the United States. Sen. David McCormick co-sponsored the bill.
 

Related Article

 
Details of the bill were not immediately available.
  
The bill comes amid growing concerns that Russia has been strengthening cooperation with the three partners in the midst of its war against Ukraine.
 
North Korea has provided munitions, ballistic missiles and military forces to help Russia, while China has been accused of providing defense industrial support to Russia, with Iran known to have supplied unmanned aerial vehicles to Moscow.
 
South Korea has been paying keen attention to defense cooperation between the North and Russia due to security implications of their ties that have deepened since they signed the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" treaty in June last year.
 
In its "2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment," the Defense Intelligence Agency under the U.S. Department of Defense said that Pyongyang "almost certainly" is receiving reciprocal military cooperation from Moscow — including SA-22 surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare equipment — for providing soldiers and matériel to support the war in Ukraine.

Yonhap
tags Christopher Coons Senator Defense cooperation

More in Politics

Over 60% of Korean voters support shortening presidential terms, allowing re-election

U.S. senator tables bill to disrupt cooperation among North Korea, Russia, China, Iran

Charles Rangel, decorated Korean War veteran, dies at 94

No women on the Korean presidential ballot, no gender policies on the platforms

DP's Lee still enjoys leads in hypothetical head-to-head races, but gap narrows

Related Stories

Australia for talks on arms industry cooperation

U.S. deputy secretary of state nominee underlines cooperation with allies to counter China's rise

Christopher, Yoasobi to perform at Melon Music Awards

Korean American senator Andy Kim urges Korea to prioritize stability after recent political uncertainty

Double standards (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)