4 care workers charged over assault of patient in 60s
Published: 27 May. 2025, 21:16
Four care workers at a nursing home in Incheon have been referred to prosecutors for allegedly assaulting a patient in her 60s on multiple occasions.
The Incheon Ganghwa Police Precinct said Tuesday that it has charged four care workers, including a woman in her 60s, with violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities without detention.
The four are accused of repeatedly assaulting a female resident in her 60s between March and May of last year at a nursing facility in Ganghwa County, Incheon.
CCTV footage showed the care workers dragging the woman into a bathroom and striking her on the head, as well as kicking her while she lay on the floor.
The victim, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, reportedly said she was regularly assaulted “for things like changing the TV channel while watching.”
Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the victim’s family requesting an inquiry into 11 staff members at the nursing home, including the four suspects.
After reviewing two months’ worth of CCTV footage, police found evidence of assault involving four individuals and forwarded their cases to the prosecution. The other seven staff members were cleared of charges.
“Only four care workers were found to have directly committed acts of assault,” a police official said. “The investigation was concluded after a detailed review of the footage.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
