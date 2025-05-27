Actor Ko Min-si vows legal action against school bullying accusations
Published: 27 May. 2025, 09:12 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 09:15
Actor Ko Min-si has sworn legal action against a viral online post that accused her of bullying and extorting money from others when she was a student.
Earlier on Monday, a post titled “We are the victims of school bullying by actor Ko” was uploaded on a popular online community.
The post claimed that Ko habitually engaged in bullying, extortion, verbal abuse and mockery and threats against a student with disabilities during their middle school years. It identified Ko as the subject of the allegations by revealing the actor's former name and age,
Ko was previously embroiled in a similar controversy in March 2021 when photos were released showing underage drinking. At the time, Ko issued a public apology on social media, acknowledging wrongdoing and expressing responsibility for past behavior.
On Monday evening, Ko's agency Mystic Story denied allegations and warned of taking legal measures.
"The claims raised on certain online communities under the condition of anonymity are clearly false and groundless,” the agency said in a statement. "We have appointed a legal representative today.”
“We express deep concern and regret that the reputation of our actor is being damaged due to malicious posts based on false information,” the agency said, adding it had begun “considering and pursuing both civil and criminal legal measures.”
The agency also emphasized, “Speculative reporting and distribution of unverified claims can cause significant distress not only to the actor but also to their family, so we ask for restraint in spreading such information.”
Ko debuted in the 2017 SBS drama “My Sassy Girl” and gained wider recognition through the Netflix series “Sweet Home” (2020-24).
Ko is currently appearing alongside Kang Ha-neul in the ENA drama "Tastefully Yours,” which began airing on May 12. In November 2023, Ko won the Best New Actress award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for the film “Smugglers.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
