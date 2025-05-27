 Frequent and aggressive strikes call Seoul's city bus system into question
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Frequent and aggressive strikes call Seoul's city bus system into question

Published: 27 May. 2025, 20:15
The Seoul city bus union chant slogans during a rally in front of the Korea Transportation Workers’ Union building in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 26. The demonstration was held to express solidarity among bus workers and demand better labor conditions ahead of a planned general strike. [NEWS1]

The Seoul city bus union chant slogans during a rally in front of the Korea Transportation Workers’ Union building in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 26. The demonstration was held to express solidarity among bus workers and demand better labor conditions ahead of a planned general strike. [NEWS1]

 
Seoul city buses are scheduled to go on a general strike on Wednesday. Unlike the subway system, which is designated as an essential public service and must maintain a minimum level of operation even during strikes, buses can legally come to a complete halt.
 
Despite the strike's legality, a public backlash may be inevitable toward the bus union's repeated and aggressive strikes, damaging public perception of the city’s so-called quasi-public company operation system.
 

Related Article

 
Now in place for 20 years, the Seoul Metropolitan Government covers part of the operators’ losses to preserve public service routes in less profitable areas under the quasi-public company operation system.
 
The quasi-public system was introduced in July 2004 in Seoul to strengthen the public nature of city buses, according to the Seoul city government on Tuesday. Under this model, the city subsidizes operating deficits while ensuring service on vulnerable routes.
 
The system has improved service quality by freeing bus companies from a profit-only focus, but concerns have grown over the increasing fiscal burden. In 2023 alone, Seoul provided 891.5 billion won ($648.9 million) in financial support. This stable funding model has even drawn controversy after a private equity firm acquired a city bus company.
 
In response to repeated union strikes, the city proposed a reform plan for city bus operations after a general strike in March last year. This included an amendment of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act to classify city buses as an essential public service, similar to subways, which would require minimum operations even during a strike.
 
Subway lines in Seoul are subject to mandatory service levels during strikes, with weekday minimum operation rates set at 65.7 percent for Lines 1 to 4 and 79.8 percent for Lines 5 to 8.
 
Buses are parked at a village bus depot in Seoul on May 22. [NEWS1]

Buses are parked at a village bus depot in Seoul on May 22. [NEWS1]

 
In February, the city submitted the bus operation reform plan to the Ministry of Employment and Labor through the National Council of Governors as part of a central government policy proposal. However, the ministry rejected the request.
 
A Seoul official said, “We received a reply from the Ministry of Employment and Labor in March stating that it would be difficult to accept.”
 
The ministry reportedly explained that the right to strike is protected by the Constitution and should be restricted only minimally. It also pointed out that, unlike the rail system, buses are operated by multiple companies without a monopolistic structure, so the practical benefit of designating them as essential public services appears limited.
 
Seoul's fiscal burden under the quasi-public system is expected to grow. The bus system has continued to incur heavy losses despite ongoing financial support from the city.
 
Over the past four years, Seoul has allocated a total of 2.479 trillion won to the city bus system. Transport losses totaled 678.4 billion won in 2020, ballooned to 857.1 billion won in 2022 and remained high at 583.8 billion won in 2023.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
tags Bus Seoul General strike

More in Social Affairs

Prosecution seeks prison term for med student over illicit filming of women

Police arrest 1 Russian accused of assault in 1 billion won crypto robbery

4 care workers charged over assault of patient in 60s

Investigation launched into physical assault of teacher by 3rd grader

Triumphant Son Heung-min returns after Europa League win — in pictures

Related Stories

Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike

International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin

Seoul's city bus union set to begin general strike Wednesday

Seoul bus union starts work-to-rule after wage hike deal fails

임금협상 타결로 다시 달리는 서울 버스
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)