Frequent and aggressive strikes call Seoul's city bus system into question
Published: 27 May. 2025, 20:15
Seoul city buses are scheduled to go on a general strike on Wednesday. Unlike the subway system, which is designated as an essential public service and must maintain a minimum level of operation even during strikes, buses can legally come to a complete halt.
Despite the strike's legality, a public backlash may be inevitable toward the bus union's repeated and aggressive strikes, damaging public perception of the city’s so-called quasi-public company operation system.
Now in place for 20 years, the Seoul Metropolitan Government covers part of the operators’ losses to preserve public service routes in less profitable areas under the quasi-public company operation system.
The quasi-public system was introduced in July 2004 in Seoul to strengthen the public nature of city buses, according to the Seoul city government on Tuesday. Under this model, the city subsidizes operating deficits while ensuring service on vulnerable routes.
The system has improved service quality by freeing bus companies from a profit-only focus, but concerns have grown over the increasing fiscal burden. In 2023 alone, Seoul provided 891.5 billion won ($648.9 million) in financial support. This stable funding model has even drawn controversy after a private equity firm acquired a city bus company.
In response to repeated union strikes, the city proposed a reform plan for city bus operations after a general strike in March last year. This included an amendment of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act to classify city buses as an essential public service, similar to subways, which would require minimum operations even during a strike.
Subway lines in Seoul are subject to mandatory service levels during strikes, with weekday minimum operation rates set at 65.7 percent for Lines 1 to 4 and 79.8 percent for Lines 5 to 8.
In February, the city submitted the bus operation reform plan to the Ministry of Employment and Labor through the National Council of Governors as part of a central government policy proposal. However, the ministry rejected the request.
A Seoul official said, “We received a reply from the Ministry of Employment and Labor in March stating that it would be difficult to accept.”
The ministry reportedly explained that the right to strike is protected by the Constitution and should be restricted only minimally. It also pointed out that, unlike the rail system, buses are operated by multiple companies without a monopolistic structure, so the practical benefit of designating them as essential public services appears limited.
Seoul's fiscal burden under the quasi-public system is expected to grow. The bus system has continued to incur heavy losses despite ongoing financial support from the city.
Over the past four years, Seoul has allocated a total of 2.479 trillion won to the city bus system. Transport losses totaled 678.4 billion won in 2020, ballooned to 857.1 billion won in 2022 and remained high at 583.8 billion won in 2023.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)