Investigation launched into physical assault of teacher by 3rd grader
Published: 27 May. 2025, 21:14
Authorities are investigating a case where an elementary school student assaulted their homeroom teacher during class because he got the answers wrong on a test.
On May 9 at 1:15 p.m., a third-grade student assaulted his teacher by punching and kicking their knees, hands and ankles, according to the Gyeonggido Office of Education. The incident took place in the classroom of a Gyeonggi elementary school.
When the teacher tried to stop the attack, the student responded by pinching and scratching them.
An investigation found that the student became aggressive after a math lesson reviewing incorrect answers on a test. The student reportedly shouted, “No, I got them all right,” after seeing their mistakes, then attacked the teacher.
Following the incident, the GunpoUiwang Office of Education asked the school to convene its local committee for the protection of teachers’ rights. The teacher was placed on a temporary leave of absence and received psychological counseling.
The student later submitted a handwritten apology letter to the teacher with his parents.
A representative from the Gunpo-Uiwang education office said, “We will provide psychological and legal counseling to the victimized teacher and pursue swift action against the student through the committee.”
The Gyeonggi chapter of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) strongly condemned the incident, calling it “an act of violence that shakes the foundation of public education,” and urged the authorities to take a more proactive stance.
“The student said, ‘I came here to ruin the class today,’ and threatened the teacher, but no adequate protective measures were taken for either the teacher or the other students,” said a KTU Gyeonggi official. “Although the Elementary and Secondary Education Act was revised earlier this year to provide legal grounds for physical restraint and student-teacher separation, schools are still unable to act effectively due to a lack of budget and infrastructure.”
The union added that it will create a petition and submit the results to the National Assembly, the Education Ministry and the Gyeonggido Office of Education. It also plans to actively contribute to future discussions on legislation to protect teachers' rights.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
