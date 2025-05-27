Nine students hospitalized after methanol exposure at Iksan high school
Published: 27 May. 2025, 11:10 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 11:12
Nine students were hospitalized after showing symptoms of methanol exposure at a high school in Iksan, North Jeolla.
According to the Jeonbuk Fire Service on Tuesday, a teacher reported at 9:06 p.m. on Monday that “students were complaining of dizziness.”
The students had gathered in a laboratory at the time to clean stains off the floor using methanol.
Methanol is a colorless liquid similar to ethanol, but it is highly toxic and can be fatal even in small amounts.
The students reported symptoms including headaches, nausea and nasal congestion, and were transported to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are not considered life-threatening.
Authorities said the students mistakenly believed the methanol was regular alcohol.
Fire authorities diluted and removed the methanol from the lab. Air quality measurements showed no detectable levels of methanol.
The police and fire authorities are investigating the incident by questioning the students and their teacher.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
