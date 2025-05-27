Police to restrict release of guns during election period
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:03
The National Police Agency will impose a temporary ban on the release of privately owned firearms from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. on June 4 in a move aimed at bolstering public safety during the upcoming June 3 presidential election.
The restriction, announced Tuesday, comes just before early voting begins Thursday and continues through Friday.
In Korea, private gun ownership is strictly regulated under national law. Civilians are generally prohibited from owning firearms, with limited exceptions for hunting, sport shooting, research or collecting. Even those with permits must store their firearms at local police stations or authorized facilities and may only check them out with approval from the police chief for specific purposes.
The temporary suspension, officials said, is intended to prevent potential safety incidents during a politically sensitive period.
The decision follows a recent uptick in threats made against presidential candidates. Police confirmed that investigators have launched probes into 12 such threats, apprehending six individuals as of Monday.
In parallel with the firearms ban, the police agency conducted a four-week nationwide inspection of 1,433 firearms and explosives businesses and usage sites, beginning in late April. The sweep uncovered 207 violations, which led to 135 on-site corrections, 71 orders for repair or reinforcement, and one administrative penalty. Most of the infractions were deemed minor and were swiftly addressed.
“We expect the special inspection to eliminate potential risks in advance and prevent incidents during the presidential election period,” the National Police Agency said in a statement.
The move highlights the government’s heightened caution during a tense and closely watched election season, as authorities work to ensure a secure and orderly democratic process.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
