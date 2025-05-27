Prosecution seeks prison term for med student over illicit filming of women
Published: 27 May. 2025, 21:24
Prosecutors have requested a prison sentence for a 25-year-old male medical student for illegally filming women without their consent. The student pleaded that he would "repent for his sins by working at the emergency department."
On Tuesday, the Seoul Northern District Court held an appellate hearing for the suspect surnamed Kim, who is accused of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes by filming and possessing unauthorized images of women.
Kim was indicted for secretly recording the bodies of two women — including one he had been dating — on 16 separate occasions between Sept. 26, 2022, and April 2023. Investigators reportedly found more than 100 illicit photos on his phone.
Prosecutors requested a one-year prison sentence, along with mandatory completion of a sexual violence treatment program, public disclosure of his personal information and a one-year employment ban at facilities related to children and adolescents.
Kim’s attorney pleaded for leniency, stating, “The defendant has lived his entire life as a model student, and his standing here as a criminal is deeply shocking for his family and even for us, his legal counsel. He was immature, having only recently entered adulthood after the college entrance process. It’s too harsh for someone so young to lose all future opportunities because of a single mistake.”
Wearing a suit in court, Kim said, “I’ve come to realize, albeit too late, how much pain I caused the victim. I reflect on it every day. More than fearing the loss of my career, I am ashamed that my actions inflicted such harm.”
During his first trial last July, Kim told the court, “Though I know I’m in no position to ask, if I can be allowed to remain in medicine, I’d like to work in emergency medicine — a field many avoid — to atone for my wrongdoing.”
He was sentenced at that time to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. The court also ordered him to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence prevention program and imposed a three-year employment ban at institutions serving children, teenagers and people with disabilities.
The court is scheduled to deliver its final ruling at 10:30 a.m. on June 24.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)