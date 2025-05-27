Suspect in Siheung murders not 'psychopath,' killings were planned, police say
Published: 27 May. 2025, 12:10
Che Zhenan, a 56-year-old Chinese national who killed two people and injured two others with a blunt weapon in Siheung, Gyeonggi, is "not a psychopath," according to the police.
Che — also known by his Korean name, Cha Cheol-nam — will be handed over to the prosecution on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to the Siheung Police Precinct during a briefing on Tuesday in its conference room.
Investigations revealed that Che planned the crime earlier this month before carrying it out.
Che is accused of killing two Chinese Korean brothers in their 50s using blunt weapons at separate locations — his own residence and the victims’ home — in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, on May 17.
On May 19, he allegedly stabbed a woman in her 60s at a convenience store near his residence and later attacked a man in his 70s, his landlord, at a nearby sports park. He was arrested at 7:24 p.m. that day near Sihwa Lake in Siheung.
During police questioning, Che claimed he killed one of the brothers over a 30 million won ($22,000) debt, saying he lured him out for drinks before attacking him. He told investigators he stabbed the convenience store owner because she "spoke ill of him" and attacked the landlord because he was "disrespected" by him.
