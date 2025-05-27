 Take your time: Seoul's leisurely triathlon returns, athletes can complete events at their own pace
Published: 27 May. 2025, 15:23
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon swims with other participants across the Han River as part of the 1st My PACE Hangang Triathlon Festival on June 1, 2024. [NEWS1]

Swimmers, cyclists and runners will take to the banks of the Han River this weekend as the “My PACE Hangang Triathlon” returns for its second year — offering participants the chance to complete the challenge entirely on their own terms.
 
Starting Friday and running through Sunday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the triathlon festival at Ttukseom Han River Park. The event encourages citizens of all fitness levels to swim, bike and run at their own pace — and in whatever order they choose — across three days of recreational athleticism. 
 

The triathlon will feature both beginner and advanced courses. The beginner course includes a 200- or 300-meter (218 to 328 yards) swim, 10 kilometers of cycling, and a 5-kilometer run. The advanced course consists of a 1-kilometer swim across the Han River, 20 kilometers of cycling and a 10-kilometer run.  
  
Participants will receive a medal for completing each event. Completing all three events earns a set of three medals that connect into a single circular medal.  
 
This year, the festival has expanded convenience services for participants, including swimsuit rental, 2,600 Seoul city bikes and additional changing and shower facilities.
 
Participants in the 1st My PACE Hangang Triathlon Festival ride bicycles along the Han River on June 1, 2024. [NEWS1]

“On the day of the event, citizens can present their IDs at the registration booth, receive a confirmation bracelet and then participate,” a Seoul city official said. “Citizens who did not register in advance can receive guidance on-site and participate.”
 
Special guests for this year’s festival include FC Seoul footballer Jesse Lingard, actor and Seoul City ambassador Park Jin-hee and running coach "Coach Jinny." Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon will also participate in the triathlon and is scheduled to run with Lingard on Sunday.
 
In addition to the triathlon, the festival offers fun experience programs such as the "Han River Splash Zone," which includes an 8-meter-tall waterslide and photo opportunities. Other events include the "National Athletes Championship" with short track and taekwondo athletes, as well as a fitness zone where citizens can test their fundamental physical strength.
 
To ensure safety, the city plans to deploy more than 1,000 safety personnel each day on land and water, and medical booths will also be available.
 
“We hope citizens will make new memories by relaxing, playing and enjoying the Han River during this year’s triathlon festival,” said Koo Jong-won, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Tourism and Sports Bureau.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
