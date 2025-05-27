Triumphant Son Heung-min returns after Europa League win — in pictures
Published: 27 May. 2025, 20:48 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 20:52
Son Heung-min, fresh off his first career trophy win, returned to Korea on a high note with a bright smile and a visible scar — the mark of a hard-earned victory.
Tottenham Hotspur's Korean captain arrived at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday afternoon following the conclusion of the 2024–25 season.
Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue denim jacket and black pants, Son was greeted with cheers from fans as he walked out of the arrivals gate. A faint scratch, left on his forehead during the team's title celebration, was still visible — a “glorious scar” from the moment he finally lifted silverware.
Smiling brightly, Son waved to fans with both hands. Surrounded by security personnel, he made his way through the terminal but paused to greet fans who called out to him. He received bouquets, letters and gifts, shaking hands with several supporters.
As he approached his car, fans called out, “Handsome!” and “Son!” Moments before getting in, he stopped to fulfill a fan request — to wear his Europa League winner’s medal. Son obliged, slinging the medal around his neck and flashing another wide grin.
Son led Spurs to victory in the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League with the captain's armband, lifting a trophy for the first time in his 15-season professional career. Although he got his start in Germany and reached the final stages of numerous competitions over the years, he had never clinched a title — until now.
Tottenham struggled throughout the domestic season, and Son was sidelined late in the campaign with a foot injury. Despite these setbacks, he ended the season on a triumphant note by helping his team top the Europa League.
With his club duties now complete, Son is set to join the national team led by head coach Hong Myung-bo. Korea will play Iraq away on June 6 in Basra for the ninth match of Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Four days later, the team will return home to face Kuwait at Seoul World Cup Stadium for their final group stage match.
Korea currently leads Group B, but losing both upcoming games could result in a drop to the fourth qualifying round. The team is aiming for at least a draw against Iraq to secure an 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
