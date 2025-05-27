Hanwha Eagles Cody Ponce aims for pitching Triple Crown
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:19 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 15:15
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Cody Ponce is laying a path to take the pitching Triple Crown in the 2025 KBO season with his stellar performance.
Ponce has started 11 games, posting an 8-0 record with a 1.63 ERA and 97 strikeouts as of Monday.
He is the only pitcher in the league maintaining a sub-2.00 ERA and leads all pitchers in strikeouts by a wide margin, ahead of SSG Landers’ Drew Anderson, who has 85.
Continuing his form could set him up to grasp the prestigious Triple Crown — leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
His strikeout pace is particularly notable. He recorded 18 strikeouts over eight innings against the Landers on May 17, tying the single-game KBO strikeout record held by Sun Dong-yol since 1991.
Ponce crouched on the mound and wiped away tears after securing his 18th strikeout that day.
Speaking in Daejeon on Sunday, he said he had been thinking about his mother, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2017.
A white butterfly flew around him during that game, which he didn’t notice until watching the footage later.
He said the moment felt as if his mother had witnessed his performance, making the day all the more emotional.
Standing 198 centimeters (6.5 feet) tall, Ponce is the tallest player in the KBO. Although his frame might have been welcome in any sport, he said he chose pitching because he disliked running.
As a child, his dream was to become a race car driver, inspired by watching Formula One every Sunday with his father, who worked in motorsports.
But his size proved to be a challenge — he couldn't fit comfortably in a race car — so he turned to baseball instead.
His body tells that story. Ponce has several tattoos dedicated to his family — his parents and grandfather — on his left arm, chest and thigh. His right arm, the one he throws with, is filled with symbols from his professional journey.
During his time in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, he earned the nickname “Bear” and commemorated it by getting tattoos of the Chinese character for bear and an image of samurai Miyamoto Musashi wielding a sword.
He now plans to add a tattoo that symbolizes his time in Korea. He originally considered a tiger, but dropped the idea because the Kia Tigers already use it as a mascot.
He is instead leaning toward a koi fish, which he says represents strength and perseverance.
One tattoo is already set: the number “18” behind his left ear, to mark his record-tying strikeout game. Behind his right ear, he already has a “7,” commemorating the no-hitter he threw in Japan as the seventh ever in league history.
He also plans to tattoo the name of his daughter, who is due in October. He said he already has the name picked out but will keep it a secret until her birth.
Ponce credits much of his comfort in Korea to his relationship with fellow Eagles pitcher Ryan Weiss. Both have started 11 games this season. Weiss holds a 7-2 record with a 3.50 ERA and eight quality starts, tying Ponce for second-most in the league.
The two form a formidable foreign pitching duo, each consistently throwing fastballs in the high 150 kilometers per hour range.
He said he appreciates their friendly competition on the mound and close friendship off the field.
Being able to speak the same language with a teammate has helped make daily life easier, he added, even though pitchers like Moon Dong-ju and Ryu Hyun-jin can communicate with him in English.
Ponce’s family also includes an elite athlete.
His brother-in-law is George Kittle, the star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kittle has supported Ponce’s career from afar, offering tips on recovery, mental focus and even how to balance work with personal interests, like his love for “Star Wars.”
Since arriving in Korea, Ponce has become a mentor for younger Eagles pitchers.
He said he enjoys playing for the Eagles, especially because of the team’s chemistry between veterans and rising stars.
Rather than offering advice, he finds himself learning from his teammates and regaining his own sense of motivation by watching them.
He believes every player has something to teach and something to learn. He said the club’s five pitchers have developed a strong sense of camaraderie, constantly offering each other encouragement and feedback.
Ponce, who has avoided injury so far this season, said he is excited that summer is approaching.
He tends to pitch better in warmer weather and said that the rising temperatures suit him well. While he admits he still dreams of a return to the MLB one day, he remains focused on his current role.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)