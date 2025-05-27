San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 7 games in loss to Detroit Tigers
Published: 27 May. 2025, 11:32
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo went 2-for-4 in a road game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, extending his hitting streak to seven games with his second multi-hit performance in three days.
Lee started as the No. 3 hitter and center fielder and rose his season batting average from .281 to .285. His on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) also increased slightly from .785 to .789.
Lee's hitting streak began on April 19 and has now reached seven consecutive games, demonstrating his consistent batting performance. Monday's game also marks his second multi-hit game since May 23 against the Washington Nationals.
Lee faced Detroit starter Keider Montero in his first at-bat in the top of the first inning, with one out and a runner on first.
He hit a 149.9 kilometer-per-hour (93 mile-per-hour) outside four-seam fastball to left field for a single, putting runners on first and second with one out.
But the Giants failed to capitalize, as Wilmer Flores grounded out to second and Willy Adames struck out.
Lee grounded out to second in his second at-bat leading off the fourth inning, before facing left-handed reliever Tyler Holton in the sixth inning.
Lee connected with a 130 kilometer-per-hour low and outside sweeper, sending it to right field for his second hit of the game.
Despite being off-balance, he managed to place the ball just beyond the infield.
This set up runners on first and second with one out, and Flores followed with an RBI single.
Lee faced reliever Tommy Kahnle and grounded out to second on a 138.9 kilometer-per-hour changeup in his final at-bat in the eighth inning,
The Giants managed only five hits and lost to the Tigers 3-1.
The Giants' season record stands at 31 wins and 23 losses, maintaining second place in the National League West division.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)