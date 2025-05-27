U-23 national team gets new coach ahead of 2026 Asian Games, 2028 Olympics
Published: 27 May. 2025, 17:21 Updated: 27 May. 2025, 17:24
Lee Min-sung has taken the helm of the U-23 Korean national team ahead of the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympics, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Tuesday.
The KFA's National Team Committee selected Lee after a three-stage review process, which involved reviewing eligibility requirements in the first meeting, analyzing candidates' tactics in the second and selecting final interviewees in the third.
The committee chose Lee, with the KFA board approving the selection.
Lee began his coaching career in 2010 as a player-coach with Yongin City and served as an assistant coach for Guangzhou FC in China, Gangwon FC and Ulsan Hyundai, now called Ulsan HD, in the K League.
He also took an assistant coaching role at the U-23 national team in 2018, contributing to the squad's 2018 Asian Games gold medal finish and 2020 AFC U-23 Championship winning run.
Lee went on to take the helm of then-K League 2 club Daejeon Hana Citizen in December 2020 and led the club to promotion to the K League 1 for the 2023 season, before resigning in May 2024.
His playing career saw him make 200 appearances in the K League for Busan Daewoo, now called Busan IPark, earn 67 caps and feature in two World Cups.
He also scored a long-range goal during a World Cup qualifier against Japan in Tokyo in 1997 and led Korea's 2-1 comeback victory — a moment later dubbed as the “Miracle of Tokyo.”
“Lee has a clear philosophy regarding his game model and shows strong determination and confidence in the role through his detailed team management plan,” said Hyun Young-min, head of the National Team Committee. “We highly value his contribution to the Asian Games victory as an assistant coach and the experience he gained by leading a club from K League 2 to K League 1 as a manager.”
Lee will make his U-23 national team boss debut in a friendly against Australia at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi on June 5. An unofficial practice game against the Australian team is also scheduled for June 9.
Players such as Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho and Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju have made it onto the 28-man roster for the upcoming games.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)