Hyundai Motor becomes main sponsor of Asean men's football championship

Newcastle United to visit Korea for preseason matches

'My biggest goal': Forward Jeon Jin-woo calls inclusion in national squad 'unbelievable'

U-23 national team gets new coach ahead of 2026 Asian Games, 2028 Olympics

Related Stories

Korea crash out of U-23 Asian Cup after 3-0 loss to Japan

What's in an exemption — will Asiad glory really benefit Korea's young football stars?

Young footballers arrive at Asiad with a lot more than just a medal on the line

Korea nabs stoppage time winner to beat UAE 1-0 at U-23 Asian Cup

Newly-formed U-24 squad begin Asiad preparations