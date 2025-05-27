Korea's favorite Son gets hero's welcome as champion
Published: 27 May. 2025, 19:19
Son Heung-min, fresh off his first-ever trophy win with Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League, receives a bouquet of flowers upon arriving at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on May 27. The homecoming marked a celebratory moment for the football star following his long-awaited European triumph. [YONHAP]
