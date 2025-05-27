 Last-place Daegu FC hire new head coach
Published: 27 May. 2025, 16:47
Daegu FC manager Kim Byung-soo poses in a photo shared by the club on May 27. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Daegu FC, stuck in last place in the top Korean football league, filled their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, more than a month after their former boss stepped down.
 
Daegu announced Kim Byung-soo as the new manager. He replaces Park Chang-hyun, who resigned on April 13 to take the blame for the club's poor start to the 2025 K League 1 season.
 

Daegu were in 11th place among 12 clubs in the K League 1 at the time of Park's resignation, with two wins, one draw and six losses. Under caretaker boss Suh Dong-won, they notched just one win, one draw and four losses to fall to last place.
 
Kim previously served as head coach of Gangwon FC from 2018 to 2021 and then Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2023.
 
Daegu said Kim was the right person to drag the club out of trouble and bring a fresh set of strategic and tactical ideas to the table.
 
"At his previous coaching stops, Kim showed his considerable tactical acumen," Daegu FC said in a statement. "He has been particularly adept at getting his teams to make creative and well-organized passes."
 
Kim is scheduled to meet with his players on Thursday and make his Daegu coaching debut Sunday against Gwangju FC at home in Daegu.

Yonhap
tags Daegu FC K League 1 Kim Byung-soo

