'My biggest goal': Forward Jeon Jin-woo calls inclusion in national squad 'unbelievable'
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:33
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Jeon Jin-woo stared at the roster, double-checked his name and still couldn’t believe he had finally made it to the Korean national team.
Jeon made the cut for the 26-man squad announced by manager Hong Myung-bo on Monday for Korea's final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait during the June international break, receiving his first call-up.
"I kept checking to see if my name was really there," Jeon said. "I didn't even think to look at the other names on the list. It was an unbelievable moment."
Jeon has been a key player for Jeonbuk in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season, leading the K League 1 top scorer list with 10 goals, which also earned him the Player of the Month award in April — his first honor since his pro debut in 2018.
"It was my biggest goal. I've been running toward the goal of playing for the national team," Jeon said. "Being selected for this honorable position is unbelievable and exciting. I don't think I'll ever forget this feeling."
Korea boss Hong highlighted Jeon's recent form as a factor in his selection.
"In the early part of the season, he was good in one-on-one situations on the flanks, but recently, he's also been effective in the area between the opponent's defenders and midfielders," Hong said on Monday. "He also scored two goals in the match against FC Anyang on May 17. I believe it's right to give opportunities to players who are currently in good form."
Jeon began his pro career with the Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2018, spending six seasons at the club.
He changed his name from Jeon Se-jin to Jeon Jin-woo in an effort to revitalize his career.
He transferred to Jeonbuk in 2024 and has since showcased strong form.
"I don't need to be greedy or overdo it to do better," Jeon said. "I want to understand the role I need to play among these great players and help the team win."
Jeon joins national team regular midfielder picks based in Europe such as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, who all have executed attacking roles on the flanks.
Jeon can also play as a No. 10, but Hong has preferred Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung in that role since taking the helm last year.
Korea needs one point from the final two qualifiers in order to directly qualify for their 11th straight World Cup, with the Taeguk Warriors sitting atop with 16 points — three points clear of No. 2 Jordan and four points above No. 3 Iraq.
"Representing Korea and with the World Cup on the line, I will put aside personal matters and do my best to help the team qualify," Jeon said. "If I get to play, I will give it my all."
Korea will play Iraq for an away qualifier on June 5, before hosting their final qualifier at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on June 10.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
