Kim Yeon-Koung to join new volleyball-themed TV show
Published: 27 May. 2025, 14:29
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Retired Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung could soon return to the court in MBC’s yet-to-be unveiled TV show.
MBC announced that it would showcase a new volleyball-themed entertainment show featuring Kim in the second half of this year, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.
An MBC source involved in the show's production told the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity on Tuesday that format and details of the show have yet to be determined.
“We are only in the stage of directing the show, and the only thing that has been decided is that Kim will prepare for the new volleyball entertainment show with MBC in the second half,” the source said. “We will be sending a press release once the details are set.”
Kim, 37, retired after the end of the 2024-25 V League season in April, which she capped off by sweeping both the league and championship titles with the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders.
Her career has spanned 20 years, during which she spent stints in Japan, Turkey and China and clinched five V League titles — in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2023 and 2025 — and four championship trophies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2025 in Korea.
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics, leading the country to semifinal finishes at both tournaments.
The volleyball legend held a farewell ceremony at the KYK Invitational 2025 All-Star game series at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon on May 17 and 18, where she participated as a player-coach in the exhibition series featuring the national squad and stars from around the world.
Kim has yet to reveal what she will focus on in her retirement days. She briefly worked as a commentator during the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and also served as an adviser for the national squad during their 2023 Volleyball Nations League run.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
