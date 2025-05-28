 Retail sales rise 7 percent in April on strong performance of online food, grocery delivery services
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Retail sales rise 7 percent in April on strong performance of online food, grocery delivery services

Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:34
Coffee beans are displayed at a large discount store on May 25. [NEWS1]

Coffee beans are displayed at a large discount store on May 25. [NEWS1]

 
Korean retailers saw their sales increase 7 percent from a year earlier in April, thanks to robust demand for online food and grocery delivery services, data showed Wednesday.
 
Last month, the combined revenue of major online retail companies expanded 15.8 percent from a year ago, while that of offline platforms decreased 1.9 percent, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
In the online sector, sales from food delivery, e-commerce coupons and travel-related services jumped 50.1 percent on-year, while revenue from grocery delivery services grew 21.3 percent.
 
The offline sector, however, saw its revenue go down due to sluggish consumer sentiment and a decrease in outdoor activities amid volatile weather conditions.
 
Supermarket sales dropped 3.1 percent on-year in April, and sales from department stores contracted 2.9 percent.
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Coffee bean Retail sale

More in Economy

Retail sales rise 7 percent in April on strong performance of online food, grocery delivery services

Korea to launch feasibility study on trade negotiation items with U.S., sources say

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Korea's spending declines during May holiday period despite hopes for consumption boost

Business sentiment improves for third consecutive month in May, BOK survey finds

Related Stories

Already pricey coffee to become more so as inflation feeds through

Korea’s industrial output, retail sales and investment drop in January

Chicken or beef?

Hurry up and wait

Shopper's paradise
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)