Hyundai Mobis shifts gears for a greener future
Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:41 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 17:43
Hyundai Mobis is addressing global climate change through environmentally responsible management practices while building a sustainable business environment across its entire value chain.
In 2022, the company became Korea’s first automotive company to join the Renewable Energy 100 (RE100) initiative and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Hyundai Mobis aims to implement carbon neutrality at major domestic and overseas facilities by 2040, extending this across its entire supply chain within five years.
As part of its greenhouse gas reduction strategy, the company has established an emissions management system to monitor energy consumption and emissions at its facilities worldwide in real time. In Korea, operations have transitioned company vehicles to eco-friendly alternatives, optimized equipment such as turbo chillers and compressors and installed LED lighting to reduce energy use. Overseas facilities have similarly upgraded equipment, installed solar power systems and purchased renewable energy certificates.
Hyundai Mobis has also established dedicated environmental management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) teams at its global sites. These teams monitor environmental improvement efforts, provide strategic guidance and focus on managing potential risks.
These efforts led to Hyundai Mobis obtaining ISO 14001 certification — an international standard for environmental management systems — at 17 locations worldwide by 2023. This year’s major investment targets include new electrification bases in Europe and North America, with investments projected to total approximately 900 billion won ($654 million).
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)