Hyundai Steel secures CDP climate honor
Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:43
Hyundai Steel has been recognized for its outstanding efforts in responding to climate change by the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment organization, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
The company announced last month that it had been awarded the Carbon Management Sector Honors in the raw materials field at the 2024 CDP Awards. CDP is an international nonprofit assessment organization that provides a platform offering environmental management information from major global companies. In Korea, the Korea Sustainability Investing Forum — CDP’s Korean committee — conducts annual assessments of companies in key areas such as climate change response and water security.
The Carbon Management Sector Honors are given to the top three companies that achieve excellent marks in each industrial category.
Hyundai Steel received the honor in recognition of its leadership in climate change response, particularly through the disclosure of detailed environmental management information. This includes initiatives such as the establishment of a carbon reduction supply system, which contributed significantly to its strong performance in the evaluation.
A Hyundai Steel representative said, “We were able to strengthen the trust of both domestic and global stakeholders and provide useful information for investment decisions.”
The company also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, saying, “Hyundai Steel will continue to enhance its climate change response capabilities through robust carbon reduction plans aligned with its long-term carbon neutrality roadmap.”
This achievement reflects Hyundai Steel’s continued focus on environmental responsibility.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)