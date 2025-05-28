LG Energy’s ESS business takes all-in-one approach
Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:47
LG Energy Solution presented its Energy Storage System (ESS) battery business blueprint at InterBattery Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany this month, which was attended by over 100,000 visitors.
The Korean firm showcased its technological leadership and comprehensive product portfolio in the ESS sector, targeting the European energy market. Its first European-produced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell-based 20-foot container-type grid ESS maximizes energy density and stability through a stackable structure, efficient cooling systems and thermal barrier technology.
The system features the latest ESS-dedicated LFP cells to be produced at LG Energy’s Poland plant, with extended lifespans, while residential ESS highlights advantages including a stable supply from local production, easy installation and longer warranties.
Additionally, LG Energy Solution unveiled the pilot version of a battery passport system as a proactive strategy for the EU Battery Regulation rules. The company plans to internally develop and operate a Battery Regulation Management system.
LG Energy Solution’s ESS business has recently achieved consecutive large-scale energy storage system contracts, demonstrating strong growth in the global market. In March, the company announced the formation of a strategic partnership with global energy management company Delta Electronics to supply 4 gigawatts of residential ESS in five years. LG Energy Solution Vertech signed a contract with U.S. renewable energy company Terra-Gen in November to supply up to 8 gigawatts of ESS from 2026 to 2030.
The company also received significant orders in Europe. In March, LG Energy Solution was selected as a business partner for a large-scale ESS project promoted by Poland’s state utility PGE, signing a contract to supply approximately 1 gigawatt’s worth of LFP batteries for ESS, becoming a comprehensive energy solution company in Europe.
LG Energy Solution’s ESS contract successes are based on the effective application of efficient rebalancing strategies at existing battery production facilities. The company is expanding local production capabilities by converting some lines at existing plants to ESS production lines.
The substantial orders from global clients necessitate new production lines. However, facility rebalancing has secured significant time and cost advantages. As a result, utilizing existing facilities is expected to be far more economical and efficient.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)