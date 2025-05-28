 14 car manufacturers offer free EV safety inspections
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

14 car manufacturers offer free EV safety inspections

Published: 28 May. 2025, 10:36
A mechanic at Hankook Tire's T'Station store installs the iON evo AS, a tire designed specifically for EVs, on a Tesla Model 3. [HANKOOK TIRE]

A mechanic at Hankook Tire's T'Station store installs the iON evo AS, a tire designed specifically for EVs, on a Tesla Model 3. [HANKOOK TIRE]

 
Major car manufacturers operating in Korea, including Hyundai Motor, Kia and Volkswagen, are offering or plan to offer a free safety inspection for all EV models as part of enhanced safety measures following concerns about EV fires, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.
 
The industrywide service, involving all 14 carmakers operating in the country, came in response to a major fire that broke out from a Mercedes-Benz EV last year, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen-Audi and Jaguar Land Rover are providing free inspections throughout the year.
 
Stellantis began inspections in April, while KG Mobility and Renault Korea will start this month and continue through the year-end.
 
Porsche and Polestar are scheduled to begin the service in June. GM Korea, Tesla and BMW will join in July, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Volvo in August.
 
The ministry said the inspection covers key safety components, including the condition of the high-voltage battery and its cooling system. Technicians will also check for external damage, such as impact to the battery's underside, and make repairs if abnormalities are found.
 
Vehicles with older versions of the battery management system will receive a software update to improve battery monitoring. The service will also include a recall check to ensure all necessary safety actions are taken.
 
"Public concern over EV safety has increased since last year's fire incident," the ministry said. "The government will continue to strengthen consumer protection and improve safety systems for EVs."

Yonhap
tags EV Hyundai Kia

More in Industry

Korean soju finds new fans in Philippines amid K-culture boom

14 car manufacturers offer free EV safety inspections

Korea's hydrogen vehicle sales slump in first four months of 2025

Oklo, South Korea's KHNP enter into agreement to develop Aurora nuclear facility

Samsung files suit in U.S. over HBM patent in continuing legal battle with Netlist

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor, Kia to invest $7.4 billion in U.S.

Hyundai Motor reports record profit and revenue for Q2

Hyundai discounts nine EVs in bid for government subsidies

Kia reports increase in net profit for 2022, all-time high operating profit, sales

Hyundai's Ioniq 9, Kia's EV3 named best models at Top Gear awards
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)