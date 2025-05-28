14 car manufacturers offer free EV safety inspections

Major car manufacturers operating in Korea, including Hyundai Motor, Kia and Volkswagen, are offering or plan to offer a free safety inspection for all EV models as part of enhanced safety measures following concerns about EV fires, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.The industrywide service, involving all 14 carmakers operating in the country, came in response to a major fire that broke out from a Mercedes-Benz EV last year, according to the ministry.Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen-Audi and Jaguar Land Rover are providing free inspections throughout the year.Stellantis began inspections in April, while KG Mobility and Renault Korea will start this month and continue through the year-end.Porsche and Polestar are scheduled to begin the service in June. GM Korea, Tesla and BMW will join in July, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Volvo in August.The ministry said the inspection covers key safety components, including the condition of the high-voltage battery and its cooling system. Technicians will also check for external damage, such as impact to the battery's underside, and make repairs if abnormalities are found.Vehicles with older versions of the battery management system will receive a software update to improve battery monitoring. The service will also include a recall check to ensure all necessary safety actions are taken."Public concern over EV safety has increased since last year's fire incident," the ministry said. "The government will continue to strengthen consumer protection and improve safety systems for EVs."Yonhap