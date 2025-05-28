 Madex 2025 welcomes HD Hyundai, Hanwha chiefs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Madex 2025 welcomes HD Hyundai, Hanwha chiefs

Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:47 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 18:50
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, in the middle, poses for a selfie with his employees at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Busan Bexco on May 28. [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, in the middle, poses for a selfie with his employees at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Busan Bexco on May 28. [HD HYUNDAI]

 
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, in the middle, poses for a selfie with his employees at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28. During his visit, Chung toured the company’s exhibition booth and exchanged views on naval projects with delegates and representatives from various countries and companies.
 
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, second from right, tours the company’s exhibition booth at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28. [HANWHA]

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, second from right, tours the company’s exhibition booth at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28. [HANWHA]

 
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, second from right, tours the company’s exhibition booth at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28. 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags HD Hyundai Hanwha

More in Industry

Madex 2025 welcomes HD Hyundai, Hanwha chiefs

Hot bot: Umanned firefighting vehicle is demonstrated at Fire & Safety Expo Korea

GS E&C, Honeywell ink MOU on digitalizing plant industry, eco-friendly energy ventures

How a Spam clone humbled celebrity chef Paik Jong-won and broke his culinary empire

Kakao Mobility subsidiary fined $2.81M over unfair practices

Related Stories

Hanwha, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jointly bid for $20B Canadian submarine project

Yoon, Trump focus on shipbuilding amid China's warship buildup

In DSME takeover, it's defense contractors vs. shipbuilders

Shipbuilders' shares surge after Indian delegation’s visit

U.S. Secretary of the Navy expected to discuss shipbuilding cooperation in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)