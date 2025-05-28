Madex 2025 welcomes HD Hyundai, Hanwha chiefs
Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:47 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 18:50
- LEE JAE-LIM
LEE JAE-LIM
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, in the middle, poses for a selfie with his employees at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28. During his visit, Chung toured the company’s exhibition booth and exchanged views on naval projects with delegates and representatives from various countries and companies.
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, second from right, tours the company’s exhibition booth at Madex 2025, Korea’s largest maritime defense exhibition, hosted at Bexco in Busan on May 28.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
