 GS E&C, Honeywell ink MOU on digitalizing plant industry, eco-friendly energy ventures
Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:10
GS E&C Huh Yoon-hong, right, and Honeywell Industrial Automation CEO Lucian Boldea pose after signing a memorandum of understanding for collaborative business opportunities on May 28. [GS E&C]

GS E&C Huh Yoon-hong, right, and Honeywell Industrial Automation CEO Lucian Boldea pose after signing a memorandum of understanding for collaborative business opportunities on May 28. [GS E&C]

 
GS E&C signed a memorandum of understanding with Honeywell to cooperate on digitalizing the plant industry and expand environmentally friendly energy ventures, the construction company said Wednesday.
 
The agreement was signed by GS E&C Huh Yoon-hong and Honeywell Industrial Automation CEO Lucian Boldea the same day.
 

With the joint technology partnership, the two companies will review the implementation of Honeywell UOP’s technology, which is licensed in early-stage energy transition decarbonization projects, conduct research on energy optimization and decarbonization technology, develop smarter plant operations using AI and hold regular meetings for wider collaborations.
 
GS E&C said that it hopes the partnership will aid in co-fostering sustainable and smart plant construction solutions to strengthen global competitiveness.
 
Honeywell, based in the United States, specializes in areas including aerospace, industrial automation and energy solutions.
 
Meanwhile, GS E&C has recently been mobilizing efforts to grow in the renewable and environmentally friendly energy business through a company-wide reorganization and yearslong large-scale petrochemical developments.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
