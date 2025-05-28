Hot bot: Umanned firefighting vehicle is demonstrated at Fire & Safety Expo Korea

Visitors watch a demonstration of an unmanned robotic firefighting vehicle jointly developed by the National Fire Agency and Hyundai Motor Group at the 2025 International Fire & Safety Expo Korea, which opened at Exco in Buk District, Daegu, on May 28. Marking its 21st edition this year, the expo — the largest fire and safety industry exhibition in Korea — features over 400 companies across a record 1,500 booths. The exhibition runs through May 30. [NEWS1]