 International maritime defense exhibition kicks off in Busan
Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:53
The four-day International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition is held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (Bexco) in Busan on May 28. [NEWS1]

A biennial international maritime defense trade show hosted by the Korean Navy kicked off in the southeastern city of Busan on Wednesday.
 
The four-day International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition, held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in the port city, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, brings together some 200 defense firms from 14 countries, according to the Navy.
 

The event will feature an array of warships and equipment, including the ROKS Marado amphibious landing ship, the ROKS Gyeongnam frigate and the Korean Amphibious Assault Vehicle.
 
In line with growing demand for unmanned assets, unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, as well as drones and an advanced submarine that incorporates artificial intelligence and automation technologies, will be showcased.
 
Bilateral talks on ways to boost maritime security cooperation are set to take place on the sidelines of the trade show, with foreign delegations from 29 countries attending the event.
 
The exhibition was first held in 1998.
 

Yonhap
