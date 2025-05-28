Korean soju finds new fans in Philippines amid K-culture boom

With K-dramas and K-pop dominating screens and playlists in the Philippines, Korean soju is fast becoming a favorite alcoholic beverage among young Filipinos like 24-year-old John Louis, who picked up his go-to green bottle at a Manila supermarket last week.Louis is among a growing number of Filipinos in their 20s and 30s purchasing soju from Hitejinro to mix with Yakult in a 1:1 ratio — a trending local combination."I became a fan of Jinro soju and Korean culture after watching 'Hotel del Luna' in 2019," said Louis, referring to the popular Korean drama starring singer-actress IU.IU, a well-known Korean celebrity, has served as the face of Jinro Chamisul soju since 2014.Louis said he visits a Puregold supermarket in Paranaque once a week to buy Jinro soju, typically consuming two bottles per visit."I prefer the smooth taste of soju over local liquors when mixing it with Yakult, and it's more affordable," he said.The Philippine spirits market has long been dominated by brandy, gin and rum, known for their low prices and widespread availability. But preferences are shifting.Consumer tastes have evolved alongside the rise of the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, popularized globally by artists, like Psy and BTS, and hit dramas.Marie Phil Reyes, who joined Hitejinro Philippines as a sales executive five years ago, acknowledged the trend."Young Filipinos used to mix gin with juice, but now they are increasingly turning to soju. I enjoy the mix too," she said.Soju is now widely available not only at Puregold, which caters primarily to budget-conscious shoppers, but also at Hypermarket branches popular with middle-class consumers.Li Asia, a sales manager at a Hypermarket inside the Mall of Asia, the Philippines' biggest shopping mall, said low-alcohol beverages like soju are gaining growing traction."Soju sales are high on weekends as people enjoy meals with alcoholic beverages, and soju is one of the preferred choices these days," she said.Even membership-based retailers like S&R, which target higher-income customers, are capitalizing on the soju trend.Last week, the S&R outlet in Makati held a promotional event aimed at both soju fans and potential customers.Among the attendees were Jeff Dimalanta, a 28-year-old inventory officer, and Nyza Gamboa, a 23-year-old accounting supervisor. The couple picked up two packs of grape-flavored soju without hesitation."I got into soju after watching the lead actress in 'Strong Girl Do Bong-soon' enjoy it with samgyupsal," Dimalanta said, referring to a Korean grilled pork belly dish.During the Covid-19 pandemic, soju sales at S&R surged as Filipinos spent more time at home and became more familiar with the Jinro brand, said Nicollette Gerllie Tan Ang, senior merchandise manager at the Makati branch."Soju gained popularity thanks to its affordable price, light sweetness and wide variety of flavors," she said. "Peach-flavored soju, for instance, was something entirely new in the Philippine market."Restaurants are also riding the soju wave through promotional events.Samgyupsalamat, a Korean barbecue restaurant in Makati run by a Korean resident, partnered with local four-member girl group YGIG for an event last week promoting the classic pairing of samgyupsal and soju.During the hourlong event, YGIG members hosted a live broadcast on social media, sharing anecdotes about their soju experiences while dancing, singing and enjoying their meal on camera.Dozens of fans attended in person, trying soju and samgyupsal while cheering for the group.Yonhap