LG Innotek develops world's first automotive 5G satellite communications module
Published: 28 May. 2025, 14:34
- PAIK JI-HWAN
LG Innotek developed the world’s first 5G satellite communication module for vehicles that allows for autonomous cars to transmit more data at a faster rate in further corners of the world, the company said Wednesday.
The new third-generation 5G communication module supports 5G wideband nonterrestrial networks, offering uninterrupted, high-speed data transmission by satellite even when terrestrial networks are unavailable. In contrast to existing narrowband systems, which operate at about 0.2 megahertz and transmit small data such as texts, LG Innotek’s latest module utilizes a 30 megahertz-wide band can transmit larger files such as images and video as well as GPS.
The module will allow vehicles to maintain connectivity in remote areas such as deserts and mountains, or during natural disasters that knock out ground infrastructure. In emergencies, vehicles can send distress signals and vital status information instantly.
LG Innotek aims to begin mass production of the module by the first quarter of next year, with a goal of promoting the product to automakers in North America and Japan and strengthening the company’s position in the module market.
The number of vehicles equipped with 5G communication modules is expected to jump from 4 million in 2024 to 75 million by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 43 percent, according to LG Innotek.
“Vehicle communication modules, alongside automotive lighting systems, will become a core pillar of LG Innotek’s automotive business,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of the company’s automotive components division. “With our innovative parts products that create distinct customer value, we will endeavor to grow the vehicle module business into a trillion-won one."
