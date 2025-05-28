 SK Innovation appoints new CEO in leadership reshuffle
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Innovation appoints new CEO in leadership reshuffle

Published: 28 May. 2025, 19:19
SK Innovation's new CEO Choo Hyeong-wook, left, and new Executive President Jang Yong-ho [SK INNOVATION]

SK Innovation's new CEO Choo Hyeong-wook, left, and new Executive President Jang Yong-ho [SK INNOVATION]

 
Korea's energy giant SK Innovation said Wednesday that its president, Choo Hyeong-wook, has been appointed the new CEO as part of a leadership reshuffle.
 
Choo, 51, will succeed Park Sang-kyu, who has offered to resign from the post citing personal reasons, according to SK Innovation.
 

Related Article

 
Following last year's merger with SK E&S, Choo will now lead the country's largest energy company, managing a broad portfolio that includes oil refining, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy businesses.
 
SK CEO Jang Yong-ho will take on the role of executive president, overseeing SK Innovation's affiliates, including battery maker SK On.
 
SK Innovation said the leadership change is aimed at stabilizing the organization and strengthening its business strategies.
 
The reshuffle came after the company posted a net loss of 125.6 billion won ($88.4 million) for the first quarter, widening from 7.6 billion won a year earlier, amid falling oil prices and declining refining margins.

YONHAP
tags SK Innovation CEO

More in Industry

General Motors sells off all Korean service centers amid exit rumors

SK Innovation appoints new CEO in leadership reshuffle

Madex 2025 welcomes HD Hyundai, Hanwha chiefs

Hot bot: Umanned firefighting vehicle is demonstrated at Fire & Safety Expo Korea

GS E&C, Honeywell ink MOU on digitalizing plant industry, eco-friendly energy ventures

Related Stories

SK Innovation expects refining margins to improve slightly in Q2

SK Innovation to expand Hungary battery production plant

[NEWS IN FOCUS] SK Innovation allies push job creation to save Georgia plant

SK Innovation executives to start working on Saturday next month

Shareholders approve SK Innovation and SK E&S merger, creating $80 billion energy giant
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)