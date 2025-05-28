 YG Entertainment shares soar to 52-week high on anticipation of Blackpink tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

YG Entertainment shares soar to 52-week high on anticipation of Blackpink tour

Published: 28 May. 2025, 14:11
Girl group Blackpink is making a comeback after over two years in 2025, starting with a world tour in July. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink is making a comeback after over two years in 2025, starting with a world tour in July. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
YG Entertainment's shares shot up over the past few months to reach a 52-week high on Wednesday as investor sentiment grew in anticipation of Blackpink's global tour and new music in more than two years.
 
The entertainment firm’s shares, listed on the Kosdaq bourse, rose over 81 percent over the last five months. It reached a 52-week high of 85,300 won ($62) as markets opened on Wednesday, and was trading at 81,100 won as of 11:15 a.m, up 0.12 percent from the previous trading session.
 

Related Article

Hana Securities on the same day raised YG’s target price to 110,000 won from the previous 88,000 won on an analysis that Blackpink’s global tour, set to start in July, has doubled in size since its announcement.
 
The securities firm therefore forecast YG’s operating profit to increase to 71.1 billion won this year, a 30 percent jump from its previous estimate, on the back of increased revenue from managing the girl group.
 
"Considering that our full-year profit forecast was around 40 billion won at the beginning of the year, the upward revision is very steep,” Hana Securities analyst Lee Ki-hoon said.
 
Lee also said there was a possibility of an earnings surprise, given that the projections for merchandise sales, a significant source of revenue for YG, have been calculated conservatively.
 
Girl group Blackpink pose for a photo at a media event for the concert movie ″Blackpink: World Tour - Born Pink″ (2024) in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 9, 2024. [NEWS1]

Girl group Blackpink pose for a photo at a media event for the concert movie ″Blackpink: World Tour - Born Pink″ (2024) in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 9, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Blackpink on Tuesday added six more regions in Asia to its “Deadline” world tour, expanding the total number of shows to 31 across 16 cities. The group will kick off “Deadline” with back-to-back concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6 before going on the North American and Europe legs before returning to Asia.
 
The group will also release new music at an unspecified date, as revealed by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk as part of the firm’s plans on Monday. Yang announced that girl group BlackMonster and boy band Treasure will also consecutively release new music, with the latter also embarking on a tour in October.
 
The firm also revealed that two new boy bands and two girl groups are in development, with one boy band set to debut next year.
 
The uplift gives a further boost to the firm’s stock value, which has fluctuated in the past two years due to the absence of Blackpink — one of its top-selling artists — and overall dampened investor sentiment in the industry.
 
Shares recently climbed on positive reactions to decisions such as ending its actor management business to focus on its music business as well as reports of China potentially lifting its de facto ban on Korean cultural content.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags YG Entertainment Blackpink shares stocks market

More in Industry

Gov't to extend $182.4 million in loans to auto-parts manufacturers to soften blow from U.S. tariffs

Korea to spend 480 billion won on developing AI-related services in 2025

LG Innotek develops world's first automotive 5G satellite communications module

YG Entertainment shares soar to 52-week high on anticipation of Blackpink tour

Nuclear plant deal unlikely before October election: Czech gov’t

Related Stories

YG downplays criticism of nurse's uniform in Blackpink music video

Blackpink renews contract with YG Entertainment

More Blackpink in some areas: Group adds concerts to North American, Europe tour

Blackpink's performance video of 'Pretty Savage' surpasses 100 million views

Music video for Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' surpasses 100 million views
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)