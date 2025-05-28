YG Entertainment shares soar to 52-week high on anticipation of Blackpink tour
Published: 28 May. 2025, 14:11
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
YG Entertainment's shares shot up over the past few months to reach a 52-week high on Wednesday as investor sentiment grew in anticipation of Blackpink's global tour and new music in more than two years.
The entertainment firm’s shares, listed on the Kosdaq bourse, rose over 81 percent over the last five months. It reached a 52-week high of 85,300 won ($62) as markets opened on Wednesday, and was trading at 81,100 won as of 11:15 a.m, up 0.12 percent from the previous trading session.
Hana Securities on the same day raised YG’s target price to 110,000 won from the previous 88,000 won on an analysis that Blackpink’s global tour, set to start in July, has doubled in size since its announcement.
The securities firm therefore forecast YG’s operating profit to increase to 71.1 billion won this year, a 30 percent jump from its previous estimate, on the back of increased revenue from managing the girl group.
"Considering that our full-year profit forecast was around 40 billion won at the beginning of the year, the upward revision is very steep,” Hana Securities analyst Lee Ki-hoon said.
Lee also said there was a possibility of an earnings surprise, given that the projections for merchandise sales, a significant source of revenue for YG, have been calculated conservatively.
Blackpink on Tuesday added six more regions in Asia to its “Deadline” world tour, expanding the total number of shows to 31 across 16 cities. The group will kick off “Deadline” with back-to-back concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5 and 6 before going on the North American and Europe legs before returning to Asia.
The group will also release new music at an unspecified date, as revealed by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk as part of the firm’s plans on Monday. Yang announced that girl group BlackMonster and boy band Treasure will also consecutively release new music, with the latter also embarking on a tour in October.
The firm also revealed that two new boy bands and two girl groups are in development, with one boy band set to debut next year.
The uplift gives a further boost to the firm’s stock value, which has fluctuated in the past two years due to the absence of Blackpink — one of its top-selling artists — and overall dampened investor sentiment in the industry.
Shares recently climbed on positive reactions to decisions such as ending its actor management business to focus on its music business as well as reports of China potentially lifting its de facto ban on Korean cultural content.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
