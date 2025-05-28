Sejong University celebrates the opening of Daeyang Observatory Gwangju Station
Published: 28 May. 2025, 14:29
On a clear Friday night, Sejong University officially opened its new Daeyang Observatory Gwangju Station with the kind of fanfare fit for stargazers. The ceremony, held at 9 p.m. in Nogok-ri, Gwangju, Gyeonggi, gathered university leaders, faculty and astronomy enthusiasts under the dome of a state-of-the-art observatory.
The Gwangju Station houses a fully automated, remote-controlled facility with an 8-meter (26.2 feet) diameter dome and a 76-centimeter (29.9 inches) Cassegrain reflector telescope. First installed atop Yeongsil Hall at Sejong University in 1994, the telescope was once the largest in Korea. It has since journeyed from Seoul to Mount Sobaek in 2004, then to Gwangju in 2012, and now stands upgraded and digitally integrated.
“In 1994, Sejong University became the first in Korea to install a 76-centimeter telescope, opening a new chapter in Korean astronomy,” said Sejong University President Eom Jong-hwa during the ceremony. “The successful development of our new automation and remote observation system is not just a technological advance — it represents Sejong’s commitment to leading astronomical research and education.”
Honorary Chairman Choo Myung-gun echoed the celebratory tone in a congratulatory address.
“This 76-centimeter telescope is not merely a piece of equipment — it is a symbol of our challenge toward the future and the cosmos,” he said. “I hope today’s opening marks not only a place to observe the stars, but also a turning point for Korea to leap forward as a powerhouse in advanced science and technology.”
The event continued with commemorative lectures by Professors Ji Woong-bae and Kim Yong-jung of Sejong’s liberal studies department.
Professor Ji, who has hundreds of thousands of YouTube subscribers, offered an accessible look at the history of early 20th-century astronomy and the introduction of the extragalactic concept. Professor Kim used simulation data to visualize the predicted collision between the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies billions of years in the future.
Finally, Professor Lee Jae-woo, head of the Daeyang Observatory, demonstrated the observatory’s automated control system.
The 76-centimeter telescope and 8-meter dome were successfully operated remotely from the university’s server at Yeongsil Hall, automatically locating and observing preselected celestial objects.
“This opening of the Gwangju station marks the beginning of Sejong University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy emerging as a global leader in the field,” said Lee.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
