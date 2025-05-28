 Global art leaders convene in Seoul for 3-day summit on arts, culture
Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:52
Choung Byoung-gug, chairperson of the Arts Council Korea (Arko), delivers opening remarks during the 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture at the Arko Arts Theater in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 28. [NEWS1]

Arts Council Korea (Arko) is hosting a three-day summit for art communities from around the world, aimed at advancing exchange and promoting public support for arts and culture.
 
The 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture, themed "Shaping the Future of Arts and Culture," features 36 sessions involving 106 attendees and speakers from 65 countries, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of culture and sustainable cultural ecosystems, among others.
 

"Art and culture represent a common tongue for the future of all humankind," Arko Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug said in his opening address at Arko Arts Theater in Seoul.
 
"I sincerely hope this general assembly marks a truly meaningful gathering where cultural policy leaders can forge a shared vision," he said.
 
Highlighting Korea's cultural power, Choung added: "For many years, Korea has been transforming itself through the power of culture ... This has been based on the belief that culture is not owned by a few, but is for everyone."
 
Since its inauguration in Canada in 2002, the World Summit on Arts and Culture has taken place triennially, serving as a platform to foster artistic exchange among key leaders and decision-makers globally.
 
In October 2023, Korea was unilaterally chosen as this year's host by the board of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies, making it the first Asian country to host the event.

