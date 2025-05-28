Seoul unveils Photo SeMA, dedicated photography museum, after 10 years

The Photography Seoul Museum of Art (Photo SeMA), the country's first public museum solely dedicated to photography, is set to open to the public, the Seoul Museum of Art said Wednesday.Located in the city's northern Changdong, the museum, spanning six stories and housing four exhibition halls on a total floor area of 7,048 square meters, has been 10 years in the making.The building was designed by Austrian architect Mladen Jadric and Korean architect Yoon Geun-ju of 1990uao Architects, with a design that embodies the pixels of photography, according to the museum.The city has been pursuing the establishment of the museum since 2015 to promote the value of photography as both historical records and works of art.To commemorate its opening, Photo SeMA will open two exhibitions, titled "The Radiance: Beginnings of Korean Art Photography" and "Storage Story," on Thursday.The former highlights works by pioneering Korean photographers, including Jung Hae-chang and Lim Seok-je, which captured significant turning points in the history of Korean art photography. These pieces were selected from the museum's collection of over 20,000 items acquired during its decade-long preparation.The latter exhibition showcases Photo SeMA's construction process through the distinct perspectives of six contemporary artists, including Won Sung-won, Seo Dong-shin and Oh Ju-young.The exhibitions will run until Oct. 12.Yonhap